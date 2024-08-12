Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 5,400 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 675.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,194. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

