Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.82. 95,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,063. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

