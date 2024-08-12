Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $143,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.02. 1,175,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

