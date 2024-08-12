Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $232,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 22,503,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,639,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.