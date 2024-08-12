Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $347.30. The company had a trading volume of 495,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day moving average of $381.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $438.39.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

