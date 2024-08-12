Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,188. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $83.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.