Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,400 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.39. 961,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.