Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,525,699,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $956,285,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,890,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $735,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,797,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $238.13. 109,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

