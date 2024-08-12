Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Xylem were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.25. 161,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,696. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

