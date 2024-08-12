Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,280,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after buying an additional 896,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after buying an additional 823,495 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.85. 226,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

