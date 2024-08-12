Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $229.44 and last traded at $232.50. 578,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,519,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.01. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,100 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $217,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.