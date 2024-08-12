LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LSB Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 118,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,079. The company has a market cap of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.83.
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LSB Industries
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.