LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. 118,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,079. The company has a market cap of $570.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.83.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.