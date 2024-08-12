LSB Industries’ (LXU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LXU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE:LXU traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,079. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

