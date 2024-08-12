Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE MAL opened at C$8.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

