Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Stock Down 1.1 %

MTRN opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 25,600.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

