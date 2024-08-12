Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.72% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UYLD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 19,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,769. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

