Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. 5,914,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,698,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $290.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

