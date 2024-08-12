MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.44 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $31.33 or 0.00053514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $185.84 million and $9.44 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,637.78 or 0.98440683 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.24568134 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $6,043,644.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.