MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 484,529 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

