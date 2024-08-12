MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
