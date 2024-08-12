Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MITK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. 937,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.32 million, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at $480,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Wells sold 16,839 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $209,813.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 766,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 553,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

