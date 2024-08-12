MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 1,300 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,319. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.41. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.