MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 127 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 65.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 1,188,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,779. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

