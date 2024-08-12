MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 691 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 496.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,598. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

