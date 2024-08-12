MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Glj Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 58,648,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.