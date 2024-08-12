MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.55. 25,795,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of -475.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

