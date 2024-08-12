MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 582 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.11. 2,017,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.31 and a 200-day moving average of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

