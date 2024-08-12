MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,218 shares of company stock valued at $60,687,405. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $633.94. 1,980,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.