monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of monday.com worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in monday.com by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $27.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $252.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 639.47, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $255.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

