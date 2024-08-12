Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $668,637.01 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $819.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,491. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $815.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.36. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.