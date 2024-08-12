Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $141.38 million and $4.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00035581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,131,817,873 coins and its circulating supply is 893,025,737 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.