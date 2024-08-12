Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 5.3%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 4,820,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,450,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 11.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
