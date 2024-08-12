National Bankshares Boosts ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Price Target to C$57.00

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of TSE:ADEN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. 21,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,483. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

