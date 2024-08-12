Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

