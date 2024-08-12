Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nerdy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Nerdy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 21,429,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,102. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,086.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last three months. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after buying an additional 240,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 88,771 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 4.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nerdy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

