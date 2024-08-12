Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.89 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Nevro Price Performance

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.66. 245,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,365. Nevro has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $207.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 45.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

