Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $8.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

