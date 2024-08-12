Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $345.81. 3,763,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.22. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.