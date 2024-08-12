Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

NCLH stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

