Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Nova Leap Health stock opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$24.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Nova Leap Health has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.38.
Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of C$8.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Leap Health will post 0.0137948 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.
