NULS Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NULS has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $27.10 million and $1.06 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,522,758 coins and its circulating supply is 109,409,937 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

