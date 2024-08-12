Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys C$39,444.30 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$62.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,444.30.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Mark Thompson bought 140 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.61 per share, with a total value of C$9,745.40.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$63.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$61.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.48.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

