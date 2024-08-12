Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $46.72. 662,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

