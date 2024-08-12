Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.18

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 70883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULG. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
