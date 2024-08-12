Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.18

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $76.65, with a volume of 70883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULG. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.