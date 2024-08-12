Orchid Price Reaches $0.0665 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Orchid has a market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010532 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.49 or 0.98411430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06889418 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,986,893.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.