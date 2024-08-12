Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share.
Ouster Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $10.57 on Monday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
