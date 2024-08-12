Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.42% and a negative net margin of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

Ouster Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $10.57 on Monday. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $478.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,168 shares of company stock worth $184,264 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ouster

About Ouster

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Further Reading

