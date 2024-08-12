Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.06. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 1,635,060 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock worth $621,118 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

