Papa Johns International’s (PZZA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.82.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $44.86 on Thursday. Papa Johns International has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Papa Johns International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Papa Johns International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

