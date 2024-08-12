Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

