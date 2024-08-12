Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.
In other news, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total value of C$87,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$76,500.00. Insiders have sold 90,350 shares of company stock worth $1,520,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
