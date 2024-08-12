Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 416 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.61. 24,194,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,744,227. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

